Why is Modi holding rallies on poll day, asks Mamata

Nandigram: Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee raised question over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meetings in the state on the day of polls.



"Why does the Prime Minister hold programmes here on day of elections? He holds programmes using all government machineries. He even gets the support of National Broadcaster Doordarshan. Why does Election Commission allow it. It shows that the EC is extending one sided support to the BJP," the Trinamool Congress supremo alleged.

Modi was in Bangladesh on March 26 and 27. On Thursday, he held two rallies at Joynagar and Uluberia.

Earlier Banerjee had said: "He has gone to (the neighbouring) Bangladesh when election is taking place here (in Bengal). His speech was meant to woo a section of voters in the state. This is breach of the Model Code of Conduct and we will move the Election Commission in this regard." Recollecting the episode when the visa of Bangladesh actor Firdous was cancelled "just for campaigning in favour of Trinamool Congress before 2019 Lok Sabha polls, she raised questions that "why Modi's visa would not be cancelled for campaigning in favour of Donal Trump?"

Trinamool Congress had also lodged a formal compliant with Election Commission of India (ECI) alleging gross violation of democratic ethics and the Model Code of Conduct by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent visit to Bangladesh.

TMC has demanded that the ECI should not only censure Modi but also take deterrent punitive action against him so that he dares not repeat such 'misconduct' in future.