Why does Bengal need a double engine 'sarkar', asks Mamata

Darjeeling: "I still fail to understand what this double engine Sarkar (government) is all about. There has been a lot of development work in the State. We don't have any Naxalite problem in Bengal. After all this why do we need a double engine sarkar?" questioned Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, taking a dig at BJP's assurance of a "Double engine Sarkar," if voted to power in Bengal.



Banerjee arrived at Siliguri on Monday evening. She will be campaigning in Kalchini in the Alipurduar district along with Mathabhanga and Mekhliganj in the Cooch Behar district on 6 April. On April 7, she will be campaigning in Baneshwar and Sitalkuchi in the Cooch Behar districts.

Talking to media persons at Bagdogra Airport, Banerjee stated that she was in touch with the Chattisgarh Government regarding the Maoist attack.

"It is so sad that so many lives have been lost. We express our sincere condolences to the family of the martyrs," stated Banerjee.

When questioned on Union Home Minister's statement that the Centre will work in close coordination with state governments to address the Maoist problem, Banerjee declared: "There is no Maoist problem in Bengal."

Meanwhile, the Sanjukta Morcha held a public meeting in Siliguri on Monday. Reacting to the Chattisgarh incident, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury stated: "The Union Home Minister is busy roaming around. He is busy campaigning in a bid to conquer Bengal along with planning where ED and IT should raid. All this is fallout of a weak Home department under such a Minister."