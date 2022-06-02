'Why counterfeit notes spread across India post note ban, Modi & Shah must answer'

kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah should answer as to why counterfeit notes of Rs 500 denomination are found in great numbers across the country.



She reiterated that in 2024 BJP will not return to power. She said so while addressing workers' convention at Bankura on Wednesday morning. "When note ban was announced, I immediately said that this is a big scam and it will not help the country in any way. Note ban has taken the jobs of lakhs of people. It has failed to stop the inflow of black money. Modi and Shah should answer why counterfeit Rs 500 notes have hit the market in a big way," she said, adding "there is mounting unemployment and the economic condition has been shattered. The skyrocketing prices of diesel, petrol and cooking gas has caused a rise in the price of essential commodities and the middle class people are badly hit."

Coming down heavily on the BJP, she said because of its incessant lies and canard against Trinamool Congress, people had voted for the BJP in 2019 election and the party got two MP seats in the region. "But, they are not seen in the area any more. They have not carried out any development in the area. They talk big," she said. She also urged people not to fall into the trap of BJP and its apparent allies CPI(M) and Congress. "This trio is anti-development. They are like vultures and rush in whenever they see any dead body," she remarked.

She instructed party workers to hold rallies on June 5 and 6 in every area, demanding release of the money meant for 100-days work. "If you find BJP leaders in your area, ask them to explain why the Centre has not paid the money meant for 100-days work. There should be rallies in every block," she added.

Banerjee urged the party workers to go to the people and listen to their problems. "Go to the Duare Sarkar camps and help those who find it difficult to fill in their forms. Remember this is a great service. If the forms are properly filled, then they will get benefits from some schemes. Work hard as people are with us."

Banerjee said Bakura-Purulia and their adjoining districts will get immense benefit as Rs 72,000 crore will be invested. The local youths will get jobs. She said: "Because of various schemes like Lakshmir Bhandar, Sabuj Sathi and Swasthya Sathi lakhs of people have been benefited. The tribals are getting pension and the minority scholarship has helped thousands of boys and girls to carry on with their education and get good jobs."