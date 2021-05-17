White, cotton bags to be used for wrapping Covid bodies

KOLKATA: Initiative has been taken to wrap the bodies of Covid victims in white cotton bags while being taken for cremation instead of carrying those in black plastic body bags.



Complaints were received about incinerators getting damaged due to the melting of plastic bags in electric furnaces. The plastic bags caused snags in furnaces as a result cremation of Covid victims was getting delayed.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) authorities had also informed the state government about the same. Subsequently, the black plastic body bags were replaced with white cotton bags.

Two organisations, including Tantuja, have been engaged in preparing white cotton bags. So far, around 1,300 white cotton bags have been received and its distribution to different state-run and private hospitals has begun from Sealdah Central Medical Store.

The bodies, which will be buried, will also be wrapped in white cotton bags. Plastic bags were used to wrap the bodies of Covid victims as there used to be no leakage of fluid. So, special measures have been taken to ensure that the cotton bags are closely knit to avoid leakage of any fluid.

It may be mentioned that the state government has decided to allow family members to see the body of the deceased in June 2020. At the same time, a PPE kit fitted with a transparent shield up to the chest was introduced to wrap the bodies so that the family members can get a glimpse of the victim's face for the last time.