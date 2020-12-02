Where have 'lakhs of crores' of PM-Cares Fund gone: Mamata

Kolkata: Accusing the Centre of "bulldozing" the country's federal structure by engaging Central agencies, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday attacked the BJP-run government for not disclosing important facts related to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-Cares) Fund.



"Where are the lakhs of crores of money donated in the PM-Cares Fund gone? Why was no audit done," Banerjee questioned after raising her voice against the Centre's deprivation towards the state in terms of extending support to fight Covid and the Amphan aftermath. "What has the Prime Minister given to fight against Covid apart from a few ventilators? We have spent Rs 5,000 crore and only Rs 191 crore was provided by the Centre," Banerjee said.

Interestingly, no RTI is applicable for the PM-Cares Fund and also the CAG will not conduct any audit.

While addressing a Press conference at Nabanna, the Chief Minister said: "They are bringing in 'gundas' from outside who are directing the state government to implement their projects or else threatening them to be put behind bars by engaging the Central agencies. This cannot take place in a democratic and independent country. Earlier, state governments were always consulted before taking up a project. There was a Planning Commission. Now, they are doing whatever they like by bulldozing the federal structure."

Banerjee also raised the question as to why she would implement a project taken up by the Centre that is so similar to the state government, which has already been implemented and that too with the Centre not bearing its entire cost.

"Bengal is being targeted as elections are approaching. Many such Central agencies will be activated ahead of the polls and many will be interrogated. But I would like to say that people of Bengal will not leave an inch to the BJP and they cannot cause any harm to us, no matter how many agencies are sent. The reason is we have reached here through our struggles from the ground level. We must not forget that existence means struggle. They (BJP) are not a political party but garbage of lies," she said.

Banerjee attacked the Centre for its anti-farmers' move stating that they have taken away all their rights. "It is unjustified and unconstitutional. They are doing whatever they like against the power of around 300 MPs. Rajiv Gandhi also had 400 MPs with him. But he never took such steps. Could they adopt such anti-farmer measures during Atalji's time," Banerjee said, requesting the Prime Minister to pay proper respect to the chair instead of accusing the "elected Bengal government" every day.