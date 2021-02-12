Where does your son get so much money from: Mamata asks Shah

Kolkata: Challenging the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to prove his allegation of misappropriation of Central funds in the state, Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Thursday raised question that from where did his son made so much money.

"You (Shah) keep raising allegations and attacking us by calling "bua and bhatija''. I would like to ask where did your son get so much money from, Mr Shah?" Banerjee roared while giving reply to the statement's by Shah during his present tour to Bengal.

"They often raise allegations of corruption against us. They alleged that Trinamool Congress has siphoned off money that Modi has sent. First of all it is the tax payers' money that they collect from the state. Does Modi give from his own pocket? One government sends it to another. If it is so then stop collecting taxes from states. Then there will be no need to give it back. I would clearly like to state that they must resign if they cannot prove allegations raised by them," Banerjee said at Uttirno in Alipore in a programme attended by NGOs and civil society organisations.

She hit out at Shah claiming his gesture and approach in a rally at Cooch Behar on Thursday was as if he had come here to threaten the people of Bengal. "We welcome all in Bengal. But his statements reveal the attitude of enormous misuse of power and arrogance. The language used by the senior BJP leader is unexpected from the Union Minister of the country,"

she said.

Banerjee has also taken a dig at Shah over CAA stating that he has now come to Bengal to speak about the same. "But we will not allow implementation of CAA in Bengal at any cost," she said besides throwing a challenge before the BJP of a fair play in the forthcoming Assembly polls.

She said: "Let have a game with the BJP at the Brigade Parade Ground. I will be on one side while the BJP with the Left and Congress together on the other side to face me. Let Jagai, Madhai and Gadai together face me. I will play in the position of goalkeeper just to see how many goals you can score."

She once again raised the issue of the "poor law and order situation" in BJP ruled states where neither farmers nor people from tribal communities can stay in peace.

"I will prefer to slit my throat instead of submitting myself before the BJP. So it would be of no use threatening us. I would urge the people of Bengal not to cast a vote in favour of the BJP as they will snatch your peace," she said after attacking the BJP for giving false assurances to the people ahead of all elections.