When women are empowered, history is created: Vardhan

New Delhi: Stressing on women empowerment, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said, "International Women's Day, which is celebrated across the globe, gives us an opportunity to mark our respect and gratitude towards womankind for the unparallel contribution they make in our lives".



While addressing a webinar organised by the WHO, Vardhan said, "In India, we call our revered Motherland as Matribhumi, quite in consonance with the Indian tradition which ordains high and respectable position for women in society."

"Our history" is the sacred biography of the Mother. Our philosophies are the revelations of the Mother's mind," he said.

The union minister further said, "I have always said where there is a woman, there is magic. Today's celebration is not about making our women stronger. Women are already strong. It's about changing the way the world perceives that strength."

