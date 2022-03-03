'When Centre was aware, why didn't they bring back students earlier from Ukraine'

Kolkata: Asserting that it was the Centre's responsibility to bring back Indians stranded in war-hit Ukraine safely, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday slammed the Central government for delaying the evacuation process and asked when the government was aware of developments then why didn't they act earlier.



She maintained that the Union government should realise that humanity is more important than politics and the Modi-led government should have taken steps to bring back the students much earlier.

Reiterating her pledge to support the Centre on the issue, she also urged the NDA government at the Centre to take lead in peace talks.

"The Prime Minister was aware of such a development three months back. But still, the government did not take any initiative to bring back the students earlier. This is a mistake and negligence, and 'negligence' of this type is a crime. We cannot play a game with their lives. It takes a couple of phone calls to organise these things and one should take time out from political rallies and work for people. Students' lives are more important than politics," Banerjee said.

She further asserted that she did not want to criticise the government, especially in matters related to external affairs as Bengal is also a part of India.

"But sometimes I have seen that such matters also have a coordination gap because of political business. Students are stranded in bunkers, some others are waiting in Romania. Their lives are at great risk. It is the responsibility of the government to bring them back," she added.

She further slammed the ministers who are being sent to Ukraine's neighbouring countries to facilitate evacuation, by stating that the Civil Aviation minister gave a speech after landing in Romania. "He (PM Modi) sends his MPs and ministers to do politics and give a speech. I do not want to do all this. If one tells me to go to war for my people, I am ready," Banerjee said.

The Chief Minister added that the state government has already given a list of 200-odd students from Bengal who are in Ukraine. She also added that the state government is making arrangements for their return as quickly as possible from whichever airport — Delhi or Mumbai.

Trinamool Congress will also be vocal in Parliament questioning the Centre's promptness in bringing back the students stranded in Ukraine, stated the TMC supremo.

Banerjee on Monday had written to the Prime Minister offering unconditional support to the Government of India on the Ukraine-Russia war issue and had said that India can take the lead in negotiations to stop the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Banerjee in her letter urged the PM to consider convening an all-party meeting for a national resolve to emerge from the crisis in sync with the country's long-standing stand for international peace and non-aggression.

She also slammed the Opposition alleging that three political parties have joined hands in their efforts to stop the Deocha Pachami coal block project in Birbhum. However, she said the development work will continue and they will not succeed in their motive.

"I have heard that three political parties have united and had said they will not let us complete the Deocha Pachami coal project and the deep seaport project at Tajpur fearing that they (the Opposition) will not be able to come to power for the next 20 years if these projects become reality," Banerjee said reiterating that the state's priority is on industry and employment.