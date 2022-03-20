WhatsApp row: Medical Superintendent of Baruipur transferred

Kolkata: Medical Superintendent of Baruipur Sub-divisional Hospital Dr Iswar Chatterjee has been transferred to Rampurhat Medical College and Hospital as a Deputy Superintendent. Baruipur Sub-divisional Hospital was caught in a controversy recently after a notification was published by the hospital on March 14 instructing the doctors to share WhatsApp locations while joining duty.



The state Health department on the very next day directed Baruipur Sub-divisional hospital to withdraw the notification. Some incidents had surfaced in the recent past where family members of the patients accused Baruipur Sub-divisional hospital of starting treatment late. According to Health department sources, there is no shortage of doctors in the hospital.

Krishnanagar Hospital Superintendent Somnath Bhattacharya has also been transferred to Bankura as leprosy officer. Health department sources said these are routine transfers. Some other health officials have also been transferred, sources claimed. It may be mentioned that a woman, who had injuries on both her legs, was transferred by the Krishnanagar Hospital who eventually died.

The state Health department has already taken a strong position on transfer of patients. No government hospital can transfer a patient unless it is a genuine need. The state Health department has also decided to prepare a roster making it mandatory for all government doctors to devote at least 40 hours in a week in their workplaces. The move aims at streamlining health services in government hospitals and also to fix accountability of doctors on government service.