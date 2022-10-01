Wet spell alert for Saptami & Ashtami

Kolkata: All South Bengal districts may witness heavy rainfall on Saptami and Ashtami as a cyclonic circulation is going to form over north-east and east-central Bay of Bengal on Saturday. A low pressure has currently been hovering over south-west Bay of Bengal.



Several parts of South Bengal may partially remain cloudy on Saturday, which is Shasthi. People will experience hot and sultry weather due to high humidity levels. The sky will completely remain cloudy on Saptami and Ashtami. There may be light to moderate rainfall on Navami and Dashami. Temperature may slightly drop from Ashtami, the weather office predicted.

Various North Bengal districts may receive thunderstorms till Sunday, the day of Saptami. There may be light rainfall in North Bengal.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore had earlier predicted that Kolkata and various other South Bengal districts will receive rainfall on all the four days — from Saptami to Dashami. There may be spells of heavy rainfall in South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore and Jhargram on Saptami while other South Bengal districts may receive scattered rainfall, MeT office forecast.

The weather office earlier this week predicted that rain may play spoilsport for Puja revellers both in North and South Bengal on Saptami and Ashtami due to a combined effect of the withdrawal of south-west monsoon and a cyclonic circulation.