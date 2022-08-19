Western districts asked to focus on early detection

kolkata: In a bid to check silicosis and silico-tuberculosis among the labourers working in various factories including stone and mineral grinding ones, the Health department asked the Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMoHs) in various western districts to lay emphasis on early detection.



Five districts and two health districts have been directed to hold screening programmes in 26 blocks under their jurisdiction to detect if any labourers are suffering from such diseases.

In a recent order issued to the CMoHs of Purulia, Bankura, Birbhum, Jhargram, West Burdwan and also two health districts ~ Rampurhat and Basirhat, the health department said that silicosis patients are vulnerable to pulmonary tuberculosis infection. "As both silicosis and silico-tuberculosis are public health problem in our state, it is mandated that all silica exposed population are screened for diagnosis of Silicosis and Silico-tuberculosis under the framework of the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP)," reads the order.

Health department also asked to target the people in "hard t o reach area" of various blocks in these western districts. Health camps will be organized as per the existing guidelines. To spread awareness among the community involved in factory works, leaflets, banners will be distributed to various levels. Around 5 screening units will be run in Purulia and Bankura each while West Burdwan will have 6 units while Jhargram will have 4 units, Birbhum 1. Around 3 screening units will be conducted in Rampurhat health district in Birbhum and 3 in Basirhat health district in North 24-Parganas.

It may be mentioned here that the Bengal government has already declared a policy for relief, rehabilitation and treatment of silicosis victims early this year. The policy offers Rs 2 lakh to those diagnosed with the disease and more 2 lakh on the death of the identified silicosis patients. Moreover it also offers up to Rs 4,000 per month, depending on the category A, B or C as per International Labour Organization (ILO).

Silicosis is a lung disorder caused by inhalation of silica dust while working in various factories. Continuous exposure can cause silica to build up in lungs and breathing passages and it often turns fatal. The patients are often found working in unhygienic conditions without protective gear.