West Bengal's COVID-19 discharge rate improves to 75.02 pc

Kolkata: West Bengal's COVID-19 discharge rate crossed the 75-per cent mark on Monday with the state reporting more recoveries, even as record 3,080 new cases were detected, as per an official bulletin.

The state's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,19,578 with reporting of the fresh cases. The toll increased to 2,473 as 45 more people died, the bulletin issued by the Health Department said.

Total 2,932 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours, improving the discharge rate to 75.02, it added.

The national discharge rate was at 72.51 per cent, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

So far, 89,703 people have recovered from the disease in West Bengal, the bulletin said.

There are 27,402 active cases in the state at present.

West Bengal tested 32,319 samples for COVID-19 since Sunday, it said.

Kolkata accounted for 23 of the latest deaths and North 24 Parganas reported four fatalities.

Hooghly also recorded four deaths, while three deaths were reported from Paschim Medinipur, and two fatalities each in South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Nadia, Purba Bardhaman and Darjeeling.

One COVID-19 patient died in Birbhum, the bulletin said.

Thirty-six of the latest deaths were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental.

North 24 Parganas district registered 571 new cases, while 548 people tested positive in Kolkata.

The state tested 13.47 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far.