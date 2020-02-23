West Bengal Urdu Academy organises special trip for school students

Kolkata: West Bengal Urdu Academy (WBUA), the chairperson of which is Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, for the first time in its history organised a trip for school students where renowned poet Mirza Ghalib visited during his stay in Kolkata on Sunday.



"It (trip of school children) is part of Bayeed-e-Ghalib (remembering Ghalib), a five-day-long programme commemorating renowned poet Mirza Ghalib's visit to Kolkata 190 years ago, that saw its inauguration on February 21 at Calcutta Madrasah (Aliah University). The programme also comprises several literary and cultural activities including seminars, book release functions, and panel discussions," said Nuzhat Zainab, secretary of WBUA.

At 8.30 am, 360 school children from 13 different schools in the city assembled at Calcutta Madrasah. At 9 am, they left in bus to the sites which Ghalib visited during his stay in Kolkata between February 21, 1828 and October 1, 1829.

"The students were accompanied by their school teacher. We first visited National Library, Governor's House, Writers' Building, Shimla Bazar (now an area at Bidhannagar), Kathal Bagan mosque (near Moula Ali baba mausoleum and Calcutta Madrasah. There were refreshments offered by WBUA. This apart, the students were also given certificate of participation. We returned to Calcutta Madrasah at 2.20 pm," said Jawaid Akhter, teacher of Saifee Hall Golden Jubilee Public School.

The doyen of Urdu poetry had come to Kolkata to restore the full pension in lieu of his family estate annexed by the British. He had stayed in a North Kolkata neighbourhood as a tenant and participated in several mushairas (soirees) in the city.

"Meanwhile, keeping in view the central theme (Bayeed-e-Ghalib), scholars of the Bengali language also presented their papers in a seminar held at 11 am today. This apart, highlighting Kolkata's relationship with Bengal, there will be a recitation of Bengali translation of Charagh e dair by poet Ghalib on February 25," said Mujibur Rahman, a film maker who is also attached with WBUA.