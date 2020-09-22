West Bengal reports record 62 COVID-19 fatalities, death toll

Kolkata: West Bengal reported 62 COVID-19 fatalities on Monday, the highest single-day spike so far, pushing the death toll to 4,421, a bulletin released by the health department said.



The state's caseload climbed to 2,28,302 with 3,165 new infections, it said.

A total of 3,011 people recovered from the disease since Sunday, bettering the discharge rate to 87.16 per cent, the bulletin said. The total number of recoveries stood at 1,98,983.

The metropolis accounted for 19 deaths, while 14 fatalities were registered from Howrah and North 24 Parganas districts, it said.

Out of the 62 deaths, 48 were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, the department said.

The fresh cases include 528 from Kolkata, North 24 Parganas (515), Howrah (210) and South 24 Parganas (190).

The state has tested a total of 28,33,831 samples for COVID-19, including 43,313 in the past 24 hours, the bulletin added.