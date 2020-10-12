West Bengal reports record 3,612 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally mounts to 2,94,806

Kolkata: West Bengal reported its highest single-day spike of 3,612 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, pushing the state's tally to 2,94,806, a bulletin issued by the health department said.



The death toll rose to 5,622 after 59 more patients succumbed to the virus, it said.



The discharge rate stood at 87.84 per cent with 3,110 recoveries since Saturday, and 2,58,948 overall.



North 24 Parganas accounted for 18 deaths, followed by the metropolis with 16 fatalities, while the fresh cases include 774 infections from North 24 Parganas and Kolkata (757), the bulletin said.



West Bengal now has 30,236 active cases.



Since Saturday, 42,611 samples have been tested in the state, taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 36,93,600, it said.

