West Bengal reports 53 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,997 fresh cases

Kolkata: The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal jumped to 3,017 on Thursday after 53 more people succumbed to the virus, a bulletin issued by the state's health department said.



The caseload scaled past the 1,50,000-mark with 2,997 new infections since Wednesday, it said. The state's coronavirus tally stood at 1,50,772.

The discharge rate, however, rose to 80.28 per cent as 3,189 people recovered during the period, the department said.

Kolkata accounted for 16 deaths, while neighbouring North 24 Parganas recorded 10 fatalities. Out of the 53 deaths, 42 were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, the bulletin said.

North 24 Parganas topped the list of fresh cases with 673 infections, followed by 571 in the metropolis.

West Bengal now has 26,709 active cases.

In the past 24 hours, 42,474 samples have been tested in the state, it said, adding, till Thursday, 17,16,607 such clinical examinations were conducted.

Meanwhile, former deputy mayor of the city Atin Ghosh and his wife tested positive for COVID-19, and are in home quarantine, sources said.