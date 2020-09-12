West Bengal reports 3,157 new COVID-19 cases, 57 more deaths

Kolkata: West Bengal on Friday reported 3,157 new cases of COVID-19, taking the tally to 1,96,332, according to a bulletin issued by the state Health Department.



The state also reported 57 more deaths, following which the toll rose to 3,828, it said.

In the last 24 hours, 3,016 patients recovered from the disease, taking the discharge rate to 86.10 per cent, it added.

There are 23,461 active cases in the state at present.

So far, 1,69,043 people have recovered from the disease.

Since Thursday, 45,326 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, the bulletin said.

Sixteen deaths were reported from Kolkata, eight people died in North 24 Parganas, and seven each in Howrah and Nadia districts, the bulletin stated.

Of the latest deaths, 46 were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, the bulletin said.

Among the fresh cases, 543 were detected in Kolkata while 532 people tested positive in North 24 Parganas.