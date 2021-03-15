West Bengal reports 283 new COVID-19 cases, 4 fresh deaths

Kolkata: West Bengal's COVID-19 caseload surged to 5,78,347 as 283 more people tested positive for the infection while four fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 10,292, a health department bulletin said on Sunday.



Two persons died in North 24 Parganas district and one each in Howrah and Kolkata, it said.

Of the 283 new COVID-19 cases, 93 cases were reported from Kolkata and in North Parganas (90).

The state currently has 3,143 active COVID-19 cases, it said.

The discharge rate in West Bengal stood at 97.68 per cent as 275 more people recovered from the disease, the bulletin said, adding that the percentage of positive cases out of samples tested stood at 6.55 per cent.

A total of 88,26,974 samples have been tested in West Bengal for COVID-19 so far, the bulletin said.