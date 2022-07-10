West Bengal Governor, CM wish people on occasion of Eid-ul-Adha
Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday wished the people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha and prayed for the prosperity of everyone.
Dhankhar said, "may this festival inspire us all to work towards nurturing the spirit of well-being and prosperity for the good of humankind."
The governor tweeted on the microblogging site "Greetings #EidAlAdha".
Banerjee tweeted "Greetings to all on the occasion of Eid-al-Azha! Eid Mubarak!."
Thousands offered prayers in various parts of the state with one of the biggest congregations held at Red Road where several thousand devout Muslims prayed in the morning.
