West Bengal extends lockdown till May 31, says CM Mamata Banerjee
The fourth phase of nationwide lockdown to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease Covid-19 begins today and will continue till May 31. However, many of the stringent restrictions that were in place till now have been lifted including that on interstate and intrastate travel. The Centre has also allowed states governments to grade zones based on the prevalence of Covid-19 cases.
In fresh guidelines, the home ministry also allowed the resumption of app-based cab services; gave permission to the functioning of all shops, markets and commercial establishments except those in malls; and eased curbs on private offices that were previously allowed to function with 33% staff strength. However, Metro services and air travel, will still not be allowed.
Globally, the coronavirus has killed at least 313,611 people and infected at least 4,680,700, according to an AFP tally based on official sources.
Hawkers will be allowed to reopen shops in non-containment zones in Bengal from May 27: CM Mamata Banerjee
No official night curfew in West Bengal
No official night curfew in West Bengal, but people are requested not to venture out after 7 pm: CM Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal extends lockdown till May 31: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
