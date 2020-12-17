West Bengal Central School Service Commission gets a new Chairman

Kolkata: Subha Shankar Sarkar has been appointed as the Chairman of West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBCSC). The WBCSC had been functioning without a permanent chairman since January.



Secretary of the Commission, Ashok Saha, was acting as the Chairman. Sarkar will continue to hold the charge of Vice-Chancellor of Netaji Subhas Open University.

Soumitra Sarkar, who was the last permanent Chairman of the Commission, was removed in January.

"A number of recruitment issues related to WBCSC are pending with the legal forum. My priority will be to conduct recruitments abiding by the court orders, which are usually time-bound," said Sarkar after assuming the charge of Chairman on Wednesday.

Sources in the Commission said Sarkar has sought files for a detailed study of the cases pending at the legal forum. The Calcutta High Court has recently cancelled the recruitment process of upper primary assistant teachers' conducted by the Commission on the basis of Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) held in 2016 and directed to commence the process afresh from January 4.

As per direction of the court, the document verification process should start from January 4 next year and be completed within April 5.

The interview list of the candidates should be completed by May 10. The final selection process should be done within eight weeks and the merit list should be published by July 31.