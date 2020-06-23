West Bengal: 14 more deaths take COVID-19 toll to 569; 413 fresh cases detected

Kolkata: Fourteen more people died of coronavirus in West Bengal on Monday, taking the state's death toll to 569, while 413 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 14,358, a health department bulletin said.



Twelve out of the 14 deaths were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, it said.

Of the 14 deaths, seven were from Kolkata, three each from Howrah and North 24 Parganas, and one from Hooghly.

In the last 24 hours, 413 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 14,358, the bulletin said.

Of these, Kolkata registered the maximum number of cases at 81.

With the fresh infections, the total number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 5,102.

At least 390 people have been discharged from different hospitals in West Bengal in the last 24 hours.

The discharge rate in the state has improved to 60.50 per cent.

Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay claimed that West Bengal's rate of discharge has bettered the national average of around 55.48 per cent.

Since Sunday evening, 9,363 samples have been tested in the state, taking the total number of such tests to 4,10,854, the bulletin said.