Weaving elegance: Tantuja comes up with three Puja special collections

kolkata: Tantuja, the apex handloom cooperative in the state, has launched three new collections ahead of the Durga Puja in the state.



These have been put on display and sale at the Banglar Tanter Haat, presently being held at Central Park Mela ground in Salt Lake and also at the exclusive store of the handloom co-operative at Salt Lake.

"We have taken a significant step this year for livelihood enhancement of the tribal women of Purulia district who weave saree from coarser variety of cotton hank yarn. It is a much loved choice of the local tribal women of the district and is also sent to the bordering tribal areas of Ranchi, Jharkhand. The saree has excellent moisture absorption capacity and hence provides great comfort during summer. We have put these for display at the Tanter Haat to assess the curiosity of the common women regarding these. We believe that if we could make some value additions in these sarees it will be accepted by the middle class and lower middle class women," a senior official of Tantuja said.

Around 150 odd tribal women from Kaalapathar village at Kashipore in Purulia are engaged in weaving of this saree which is priced around Rs 250.

"We are planning to go for bulk marketing of these sarees for upliftment of their living conditions," the official added.

Tantuja managing director, Rabindranath Roy said Handloom Kitchen Apron and Oven Mitt (kind of gloves) crafted on looms by the weavers have also been introduced with the intention to add to a safer, cleaner and fun cooking experience.

These products are chemically treated to make them water repellent and fire resistant. The apron is priced at Rs 265 while the oven mitt comes at Rs 70.

Considering its high end customers, Tantuja has launched Karukola Saree which is a combination of silk and Baluchari saree.

The saree has been designed with motifs of traditional handicrafts of Bankura district like gamcha of Gopinathpur, terracotta horse, dosh obotar taash, ancient craft of lanthan (lantern).

The saree priced at Rs 25000 and above takes approximately 15 days to be woven.