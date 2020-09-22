Weatherman warns of heavy rains over the next four days

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rain in the state particularly in North Bengal districts for the next four days.



As per the MeT officials, the water level of rivers is expected to rise and an alert has been issued in this regard. An alert has already been issued warning the fishermen in coastal regions not to venture out into the sea.

"The low-pressure area moves northwards into Gangetic West Bengal, causing heavy rain in the coastal and adjoining districts. A heavy to very heavy rainfall will hit the north Bengal districts of Darjeeling, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Kalimpong in the next 24 hours and the situation will not improve within the next 72 hours," a senior weather official said.

The district administrations of East Midnapore, South and North 24-Parganas, Howrah, Kolkata and Hooghly have been alerted. According to the weather forecast, Birbhum, East and West Midnapore and Jhargram districts will witness a heavy rainfall till Wednesday. Various South Bengal districts including North 24-Parganas, Kolkata, South 24-Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Nadia, Murshidabad, Birbhum received moderate to heavy rainfall since Monday morning. The coastal districts received rainfall along with gusty winds.

Water-bound activities over the sea beaches in East Midnapore have been restricted due to the forecast of heavy rainfall and the sea may turn rough. Those who were in deep seas have already been advised to return to the shore.

Continuous downpour may lead to water-logging in some low-lying areas of Kolkata and hence the civic body has also been alerted.

"The western end of the monsoon trough runs close to the foothills of the Himalayas. It continues to pass eastward across Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, and into northeast Bay of Bengal, where a low pressure area exists. A low pressure area centered in northeast Bay of Bengal progresses westward absorbing another cyclonic circulation located around coastal Odisha. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely over Odisha and Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh as well," a weather expert said.