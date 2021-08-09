Weatherman sounds alert for heavy downpour from Aug 10

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted heavy rainfall in various South Bengal districts from Wednesday. The prediction comes at a time when flood situation continues to haunt the people in the affected areas of West Midnapore, Hooghly and Howrah.



According to the weather office, North Bengal districts will receive a heavy to very heavy rainfall from August 10-14. Heavy rainfall is expected in north Bengal from Monday as the MeT office predicted earlier. The districts like Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Coochbehar will receive maximum rainfall.

It has already started raining in various districts in the North. The districts like North 24-Parganas, East Burdwan and Hooghly in south Bengal may witness comparatively more rainfall in the next 24 hours.

There may be rainfall in some pockets in south Bengal. Though, it will intensify from Wednesday. The city registered its highest temperature at around 32 degree Celsius while the lowest temperature remained at around 27 degree Celsius.

The highest humidity touched 97 per cent and the lowest stood at 84 per cent. Thunderclouds which have formed due to the impact of two low pressure troughs over West Bengal and Bangladesh each triggering rainfall in the state.

"A monsoon axis has been hovering over a stretch over Bay of Bengal which will move towards north Bengal bringing more rainfall there in the next 72 hours. Two low pressure areas have formed over West Bengal and Bangladesh. North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Birbhum, Hooghly, East Burdwan, Murshidabad may receive rainfall in the next 24 hours," a weather

official said.

The sky mostly remained cloudy in various south Bengal districts from the morning. Several districts in south Bengal received moderate rainfall on Sunday morning. Rains, however, did not last for long. According to the MeT office prediction there may be moderate to heavy showers along with lightning in some pockets in the next 24 hours.

There has been a heavy rainfall alert for south Bengal from Wednesday.

People in many villages under East Burdwan's Kalna continue to face flood woes with the situation becoming more difficult due to the discharge of water by DVC from its dams.

As the areas remain under water the electricity could not be restored in those villages.

Flood situation in the affected areas of Hooghly, Howrah and East Midnapore has been improving in a very slow process. Many villagers are still in the rescue centers.