Weatherman predicts rainfall from Thursday, to intensify 0n Friday

Kolkata: Minimum temperature in the city jumped by 3 degree Celsius on Tuesday with the lowest temperature stood at 16 degree Celsius.



The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that the state would witness rainfall from Thursday and the intensity may go up on Friday. Scattered rainfall will continue in various South Bengal and North Bengal districts till Sunday.

The MeT office said that the untimely rain will be caused due to the clash between the western disturbance and easterly wind. Most of the South Bengal districts will witness thick fog in the morning in the next two days.

The mercury will go up at least by 5 degree Celsius in the next 3 days. Various north Bengal districts will receive scattered rainfall in the next 24 hours.

The lowest temperature in Kolkata remained at around 13.2 degree Celsius on Monday morning. Most of the south Bengal districts witnessed thick fog in the early morning hours on Tuesday as well. There will be thick fog in the morning on Wednesday and Thursday in some districts. Visibility levels may drop from 200 to 50 meter in some places, the MeT office warned.