Weatherman predicts rain as mercury goes up

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted thundershowers in Darjeeling and also in some other districts of North Bengal on Thursday.



Lowest temperature in Darjeeling on Wednesday jumped to 4 degree Celsius from what stood at 3 degree on Tuesday.

The highest temperature in the hilly district stood at 14 degree Celsius on Wednesday. Some of the South Bengal districts will also receive light rainfall in the next 24 hours.

The MeT office predicted that the lowest temperature in Darjeeling may remain around 4 degree Celsius on Thursday and the highest temperature at 14 degree Celsius.

People in Darjeeling may wake up to a misty morning on Thursday.

The lowest temperature in Kolkata was registered at 15 degree Celsius.

The lowest temperature in the city on Tuesday remained at 14.1 degree Celsius. The MeT office had already said that the mercury would start rising from Wednesday and the people in south Bengal are all set to witness the end of winter chill soon.

State had seen a drop in the temperature by 4 degree Celsius by the end of last week with the lowest temperature remaining below 14 degree. The lowest temperature in the city however remained below normal in the latter half of last week.

According to weather experts, this is the last spell of winter. North easterly winds lose steam as a result the mercury will go up.

There has been fluctuating weather in Bengal for quite some time with the rise and fall in the mercury in quick succession.

It has been causing infections among the people. Doctors have advised the patients not to take medicines on their own. Some infections are common at this time of the year when the temperature fluctuates.

The fall in temperature and untimely rainfall may trigger viral infections, warned doctors.