Weatherman predicts heavy downpour across state till Tue

Kolkata: The Regional Metereological Center in Alipore has predicted heavy rainfall in both north Bengal and south Bengal districts on Monday and Tuesday.



People may also witness discomfort due to high humidity.

A low pressure has trough has formed over north and Central Bay of Bengal which will bring more rainfall throughout the state. The coastal districts will receive very heavy rainfall due to the impact of low pressure. The intensity of rainfall may increased in some of the north Bengal districts after Tuesday.

The city on Saturday registered it's highest temperature at 34.5 degree Celsius which was 2 degree above normal. The lowest temperature in the city stood at 27.2 degree Celsius which was 1 degree above normal. The relative humidity touched 95 per cent.

Various districts in both south and north Bengal have been receiving scattered rainfall for the past one week.

The intensity of rainfall has reduced in south Bengal but in case of north Bengal it is continuing. A fresh low pressure will further contribute to the rainfall.

The districts like Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar in north Bengal may receive more rainfall.

Last week monsoon trough situated over north and had moved towards the south bringing rainfall both in the north and south.

The situation may improve in north Bengal from towards the end of the next week. It will also rain in Darjeeling, Malda and South Dinajpur, a weather official said.

"People in south Bengal will continue to feel discomfort due to the high humid situation. Some of the western parts of the state, particularly some parts of Birbhum, West Burdwan may receive scattered rainfall in the next 24 hours.

The city and some other districts may receive scattered rainfall along with lightning," the weather official added.

The sky may remain cloudy in many parts of south Bengal in the next 48 hours. Some other states may also receive a heavy to very heavy rainfall. People in south Bengal will continue to feel sultry weather. The humidity level will mostly fluctuate in south Bengal in the next two days.

People have already been suffering from high humidity in Kolkata and other districts. The situation will remain unchanged.

Due to the incursion of moisture there may be a formation of clouds over some districts in south Bengal. It may also contribute to the scattered rainfall in some areas.