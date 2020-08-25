Weather office predicts more rains over the next 48 hours

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted more rainfall and thunder showers in the next 48 hours in various South Bengal districts.



Weather officials apprehend that a continuous rainfall may cause further damages to various embankments which were already affected in various parts of South 24-Parganas district, especially the Sundarbans and parts of Bankura, Purulia. Mud houses were swept away as many rivers in south Bengal had over flown due to high tidal waves a couple of days ago. Various parts of East Midnapore and West Midnapore were also affected due to continuous rainfall in the past few days.

"The sky in various South Bengal districts will remain cloudy on Tuesday. A few spells of rain and thunder shower may occur in several districts of South Bengal. The coastal districts may receive the maximum rainfall. The highest temperature on Tuesday may hover around 32 degree Celsius while the lowest temperature may remain at around 26," a weather official said.

According to the MeT office, the situation may be normal in South Bengal after two days. The areas like Bakkhali, Kakdwip, Namkhana, Sagar and Pathar Pratima in South 24-Parganas are gradually recovering after being remained in submerged

condition in the past couple of days.

It may be mentioned here that high tide caused much damage in the sea-side resort towns of Digha, Shankarpur, Tajpur and Mandarmani in the past few daqys.

In North 24 Parganas district, embankments were damaged and areas inundated in Minakhan, while in Paschim Medinipur district, Garbeta and Chandrakona were affected. In Purba Medinipur, Tamluk and Kolaghat had been affected.