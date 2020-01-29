Weather office predicts more rainfall across Bengal in next 2 days

Kolkata: More rains have been predicted in various North Bengal districts and the coastal districts of South Bengal over the next 48 hours, the Regional Meteorological Centre at Alipore said on Wednesday.



The lowest temperature in the city and other South Bengal districts will slightly go down from February 1. The lowest temperature in the city in South Bengal may hover around 14 degree Celsius in the next two days. The districts in South Bengal may, however, witness a temperature of around 12 degree Celsius.

"The districts like Murshidabad, Nadia, North 24-Parganas and South 24-Parganas may witness light to moderate rainfall on Thursday. As there has been an incursion of moisture in the air, there is also a possibility of light rainfall in some other South Bengal districts," a senior weather official said.

The lowest temperature in the city recorded at 18.6 degree Celsius on Wednesday. It may go down by a degree on Thursday. From the night of January 31, the temperature may slightly go down further.

The lowest temperature in the city may remain around 14 degree Celsius in Kolkata on February 1. The districts may witness around 12 degree Celsius. The people may, therefore, experience another cold spell at the beginning of February.

Moreover, widespread rainfall is expected in various districts in North Bengal in the next two days. It may be mentioned that various South Bengal districts received one or two spells of showers on Wednesday.

The weather office on Tuesday had predicted that rains might play spoilsport during Saraswati puja. People in the city and adjoining districts witnessed misty morning on Wednesday. The sky remained cloudy throughout the day.

According to weather office prediction, Jammu Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand will receive a heavy snowfall due to the impact of the Western disturbances.