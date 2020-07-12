Wearing masks made mandatory in New Town

Kolkata: Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation (HIDCO) and New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) have made elaborate arrangements to ensure that those who go out should wear masks.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has called upon the police to see that people wear masks when outside their homes.

In New Town, though there are no containment zones, it was decided in the War Room meeting held on Friday with the police, it was decided that the police as well as NKDA/HIDCO would put in additional resources to see that mask wearing and physical distancing norms are enforced. On On Saturday Chairman HIDCO / NKDA Debashis Sen addressed the security guards of Eco Park, Parking zones and other parks at NKDA/HIDCO in the midst of a and urged them to patrol the streets and markets. The security guards will move in groups of 4-5.

The groups would fan out in different zones of Action Areas 1, 2 and 3 for the next seven days in two shifts of morning (7-12 noon) and afternoon (4-9pm) . About 100 such security guards, all in uniform have been deployed. T

hey are also given masks to distribute to the poor if so

required.