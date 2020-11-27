We will not allow Bengal to turn into a riot-torn Gujarat: CM

Kolkata: Claiming that the BJP is a party of outsiders which has no place in the state, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said: "We will not allow Bengal to be turned into a riot-torn Gujarat".



She also termed BJP as a "rotten jungle party". In the same breath she attacked the BJP leader saying that she had never seen such a government in which Union Home

Minister Amit Shah is so busy with a mere municipal

election without giving importance to the security at the country's border.

"The situation is such that the country's economy is nosediving, but no one is bothered about it," the Chief Minister

said.

"The people who have settled here after coming from other states are our friends. But

there are some outsiders who come just before the elections to disturb the peace here. We will not allow such outsiders in Bengal," she said.

Banerjee said after extending her support to the farmers who were not being allowed to enter Delhi to protest against the farm Bills. She assured them of going to Delhi if called to stand beside them in their protest

march.

"The Bill is illegal as it has taken away the rights of farmers and allowed hoarders to control the market. As a result prices of onion and potato are skyrocketing," Banerjee said.

"They have to keep in mind that the state government is elected by the people and it is the implementing authority at the grassroot level. I have written letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give us the fund Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme and we will distribute it among farmers the day next we receive the same from the Centre," Banerjee said after attacking the Modi government for amendment in the Essential Commodities Act that took away the right of the farmers.

She further said that BJP is saying that they will convert Bengal into Gujarat.

"I would like to say that it is not possible to turn Bengal into Gujarat as our state carries the rich heritage of peace and harmony. We do not want riots here. Then why do they want to turn our Bengal into a riot-torn place like Gujarat?" Banerjee said.

In connection with corruption, she said: "Just take a look at the situation in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand. In Bengal the rate of corruption is one percent and immediate steps are taken even in connection with these cases."

She also took a dig at the Centre over the issue of Covid vaccine saying that no one knows when the vaccine will arrive. But they keep showing their faces

on television everyday making false claims that it will arrive soon.

Paying tribute to B R Ambedkar on Constitution Day, the Chief Minister called for keeping the spirit of secularism, democracy, justice alive.

"On #ConstitutionDay, homage to Dr BR Ambedkar & the Constituent Assembly who gave shape to the democratic framework of India. Let us keep the spirit of our Constitution alive - Sovereignty, Socialism, Secularist, Democratic, Republic, Justice, Liberty, Fraternity, and Equality," the CM posted on her official twitter handle.

On November 26, 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India adopted the Constitution of India, and it came into effect on January 26, 1950.

The day November 26 is celebrated as 'Constitution Day' or 'Samvidhan Diwas'. Ambedkar, called the Architect of Indian Constitution, was appointed as the Union Law Minister and Chairman of the Constitution Drafting Committee, which had been entrusted the task of drafting the Constitution.