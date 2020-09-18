We should take a pledge to stand by the side of Amphan affected people during festive season, says Abhishek

Kolkata: Abhishek Banerjee, president, Trinamool Youth Congress urged the people to stand by the side of the Amphan affected people during the festive season.



Banerjee said: "We should take a pledge to stand by the side of the Amphan affected people during the festive season. We must not forget about these hapless people and should help them to bring back to the mainstream of life."

He urged people to take part in the Durga puja after maintaining the COVID-19 protocol that includes wearing of masks and following physical distancing. "We should take part in the Durga Puja but wear masks and maintain physical distancing."

He said: "Religion is individual but festival is universal and despite the pandemic Durga Puja will be held which connects the people belonging to different caste, creed and religion."

Banerjee thanked those whose relentless service have helped Bengal to combat the pandemic and the super cyclone Amphan. "Bengal is on the right track once again. The projects taken by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have bagged international award," he said. Banerjee also maintained that Maa Durga will put an end to the evil forces and goodness will prevail once again.