We should all work together to fight against environmental pollution: Min

Kolkata: Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, state Power minister reached the office at Bidyut Unnayan Bhavan in an electric car. This is for the first time when a minister of the state government has decided to use electric car as a part of the state government's drive to reduce environmental pollution.



Recalling his experience Chattopdhyay said: "It was a nice experience. It was a pollution free travelling, the engine was absolutely noise less. We should all work together to fight against environmental pollution and global warming two major issues which have threatened civilisation."

He said the state Power department has taken five electric cars on lease and they will be used by the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, additional chief secretary (Power) and chairman and managing director West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL).

As a part of the "Green City Mission" launched by the state government, the WBSEDCL has taken these vehicles on lease from Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) with a vision to increase the number of electric vehicles. This is a step forward towards reducing dependency on fossil fuel and upholding zero-emission transportation.