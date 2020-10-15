'We have taken the decision unanimously & our comment has been sent to the department...'

Kolkata: The West Bengal Commission for Women has sent its observation in connection with complaints lodged against Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar for his alleged "abusive and derogatory remark" on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to the Women and Child Development and Social Welfare department.



The Commission had received a complaint of a woman social worker on October 6 and on Tuesday another 67 women from different walks of life in Bengal wrote to the commission seeking its intervention in connection with Dhankhar's remark that "tantamount to outraging modesty" towards the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The meeting of the 11-member committee of the Commission held on Wednesday to take decision on the complaints lodged against the Governor.

The committee unanimously took the decision and sent its observation along with both the complaint letters to the Women and Child Development and Social Welfare department. However, the Commission's observation has not been disclosed.

When contacted, Leena Gangopadhyay, the Commission's chairperson, said: "We have taken the decision unanimously and our comment has been sent to the department along with the complaint letters." The complainants wrote to the Commission protesting against the Governor's October 2 tweet, which no longer exists, that read as "@ndtv @Srbachchan Moments captured 'As Governor am already in HOT SEAT with no lifeline'. Urged mahanayak to LOCK the moment I get 'mamata' from Mamataji. Clinical Psychologist Chhavi Tewary mantra during Pandemic "It's OK even if not OK@". He had also stated in the tweet that "@ndtvindia @Srbachchan on the current covid scenario @MamataOfficial I urged that action in togetherness is the only way out. Response to my stance that 'I am already in 'HOT SEAT' with no life line'. Requested Big B to 'LOCK' the moment I succeed in getting mamta from WB CM."

On October 13, a letter containing signatures of 67 women from different parts of Kolkata was sent to the Commission. The letter states that "...by making the said tweet the Honorable Governor has done exactly the opposite of what is legitimately expected of him. It is also possible that other leaders will follow our Governor's trend and further subdue the freedom of women. Therefore, such evil thouts must be nipped in the bud".

Earlier on October 7, a social worker Susmita Banerjee also wrote to the Commission demanding steps including seeking resignation of the Governor.