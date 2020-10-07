We have implemented Swasthya Sathi project much ahead of the Ayushman Bharat: CM

Kharagpur: Stating that the Bengal government has initiated Swasthya Sathi scheme much ahead of the similar project that of the Centre, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stated that the Centre has to bear the entire expense of Ayushman Bharat scheme if it has to implement the same in the state.



The Chief Minister also handed over offer letter of a government job to the wife of 35-year-old gynacologist Dr Surendranath Bera of Midnapore Medical College

and Hospital who died due to Covid.

Banerjee said: "We have implemented Swasthya Sathi project much ahead that of the Centre's Ayushman Bharat for which the state's share is 40 percent. How can the state give the remaining 40 per cent when it has already implemented Swasthya Sathi scheme and bearing 100 per cent of the project cost. So the Centre has to bear the project cost if it has to implement the same."

"They will give it to only 1.5 crore people," Banerjee said adding that she has already written about it to the Centre. On September 22, Banerjee wrote to the Centre stating that it would provide benefits to people in the state under the Ayushman Bharat if the fund allotted is routed through the state government.

She wrote to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan that her government is providing cent per cent free of cost

treatment and launched Swasthya Sathi scheme under which free treatment is available

even in private hospitals as

well covering 7.5 crore beneficiaries.

"However, Ayushman Bharat Scheme may be extended by the Centre with cent percent expenditure for the scheme. In such a case, the entire funding for the scheme may be routed through the state government," she stated in her letter.