'We have decided to put assets of these farms into profitable use'

Kolkata: The state Food Processing Industries & Horticulture (FPI&H) department for the first time ever is exploring alternative method of creation of planting materials for various types of fruits.



The agency that will be roped in for executing the work will be allowed use the assets of its horticulture farms located in different parts of the state.

The department engages labourers by spending a substantial amount of funds every year for creating of grafted saplings for fruits like mango, lime, guava, mosambi etcetera. But this year in the wake of COVID -19 pandemic situation, funds has been a major issue which has made the department to adopt alternative mode to create planting materials

for horticulture.

There are eight horticulture farms across the state spanned across reasonably high area among which six are

directly under the department and two under the West Bengal

Food Processing & Horticulture Development Corporation. "We have decided to put the assets in these farms into profitable use. The agency that will be engaged in preparation of planting material will use the assets of these existing farms like office space, storage etc. However, the land right will be strictly with the government," said a senior official of Food Processing Industries & Horticulture department.

Subrata Gupta, Principal Secretary of the department said that preliminary discussions regarding the plan has already been made with some companies.

"This method will not require any government funds and at the same time ensure optimum utilisation of our assets," he added.

As per plans of the department, the agency that will be selected through tender will have to fulfil the requirement target set by the government at its own cost. If it is able to produce extra, the profit will be that of the company's.

It will also be able to sell the extra produce in the market only by giving a small share of their sale proceeds to the government.

The pilot project will be rolled over from the department's farm at Borjora in Bankura situated on 53 acres land. "If it is successful then it will be extended to the other farms and could well be a role model for the future," said the

official.