We have also given recognition to Olchiki script & Santhali language as medium: CM

Kolkata: The state Higher Education department is contemplating to come up with books to facilitate the Santhali students pursue their higher studies in Olchiki.



State Education minister Partha Chatterjee has instructed his departments' officials to do the needful at an earliest.

Chatterjee's prod assumes significance with International Adivasi Day being observed in the state on Sunday. Two state government programmes were organised one at Sidhu Kano auditorium at Jhargram which was attended by Chatterjee and other senior district officials and another at Kumargram in Alipurduar which was attended by state Tribal Development minister Binay Krishna Barman and other senior district officials.

"Today is International Adivasi Day. Bengal Govt launched Jai Johar scheme to help our brothers and sisters belonging o scheduled tribes. We have also given recognition to Olchiki script & Santhali language as medium. We are committed to welfare of all sections of society. Jai Johar," tweeted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

This year 143 students have passed the Higher Secondary examination in Olchiki. The number of students who have passed the Madhyamik examination in Olchiki is 284. Santhali is taught as a subject in the undergraduate level in a handful of colleges and universities but there are no books in Olchiki beyond the Higher Secondary level. The programmes were held maintaining norms of social distancing as per health protocol amidst COVID-19 pandemic.

Bharat Jakat Majhi Pargana Mahal- an organisation of Adivasis had met Chatterjee on Saturday and had urged him to take steps in introduction of books in Olchiki at the graduate level.

"I have asked the department to take steps on priority basis so that those who have cleared the higher secondary examination in Olchiki can take admission in colleges and continue their higher studies," Chatterjee stated in his Facebook page soon after the meeting.

He further wrote that the department has already started identifying teachers who can teach in Olchiki at the graduate level.

Meanwhile, the Mamata Banerjee government has set a target of providing 5 lakh tribals above 60 years with Rs 1,000 a month as pension. A budget of Rs 500 crore has been allocated for this scheme. 2.7 lakhs people have already been beneficiaries of this project.

"In 2011 when we assumed office the budget was a meagre Rs 190 crore. This year, the budget is around Rs 990 crores. This shows the emphasis given by the Chief Minister for tribal development," said Barman.