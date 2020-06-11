We have already created 7 crore man-days, says Mamata

Kolkata: The state government has successfully created 7 crore man-days through 100 days work scheme since its inception after relaxation was given in this regard despite the lockdown in place.



"I would like to urge authorities of all districts to ensure an increase in man days of MGNREGA scheme. We have already created 7 crore man days," Banerjee said adding that work can also be provided to the people returning to the state from different parts of the country as per the scope besides allotting the same to local people.

Banerjee and the state Panchayat minister Subrata Mukherjee had earlier held a meeting with all district magistrates to ensure proper utilisation of the scheme to provide jobs to people at this critical time.

The state government has also specified 28 works under MGNREGA scheme that to be taken up on urgent basis for fast restoration work after devastation caused by super cyclone Amphan in sixteen districts.

She further said that around 30 lakh man days have been created just by engaging MSME sector in preparing masks, PPEs and hand sanitiser those were distributed among workers those are fighting against COVID-19.