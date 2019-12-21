'We are worried about Krishna Glass building'

Kolkata: Mayor Firhad Hakim will write to state Finance and Industry minister Amit Mitra to take some decision regarding Krishna Glass factory located at Raja SC Mullick Road in Jadavpur that has been lying vacant for over a decade.



The response from Hakim came when CPI(M) councilor of ward 102 Rinku Naskar pointed out during the monthly meeting of the civic body that Krishna Glass is in a dangerous state and is emerging as a breeding ground for vector borne disease and a garbage dumping ground as it has been lying closed for several years.

"We are concerned about Krishna Glass as the building that houses the factory has become dangerous and is susceptible to collapse as it has been lying dilapidated for so many years. It was closed down during the Left Front rule," Hakim said. Naskar also suggested to the Mayor who is also the Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister to acquire the land that belongs to the state Industries department and do something that

will be beneficial for the common people like building of community hall or just a children's park.

Hakim made it clear that the KMC cannot take over the factory from the state government with several complications involved in such land transfer. But he will write to the concerned minister Amit Mitra so that he can take some measures in this regard.

The land on which Krisha Glass is located belongs to West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation.

The Mayor reiterated that employees from the Solid Waste Management department undertakes cleaning drives from time to time in the premises while employees of the Health department spread larvacide to prevent vector borne diseases.

He, however, admitted that the place often becomes dirty as it has been lying in a deserted condition for so many years.

(Image from indiatoday.in)