'We are not Cong, we will not compromise'

KOLKATA: Claiming that Trinamool Congress (TMC) was the only party taking BJP head-on, party supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday, said her party will not compromise. "We're not @INCIndia, we WILL NOT compromise! We are the only party taking the BJP head-on! Beyond big words, INC hasn't done much for the people of this nation. They cannot be counted upon. We will keep fighting for the people of India and nothing can stop us!" read a tweet from All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) official handle.



"We left the Congress as it had cheated us and the people. They do not launch any movement and talk big before the election. Rest assured, we will die but will never make any compromise," Banerjee said.

"Can you show me what movement Congress had launched seriously since Narendra Modi came to power in 2014. It has helped Modi to grow. This should be stopped at any cost," she asked.

Another tweet from All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) read: "@INCIndia's present leadership is BJP's BIGGEST insurance! In WB, we've been fighting & successfully defeating BJP since 2001. Instead of accusing others INC should put its house in order to effectively fight BJP or let others who've the will & ability to fight them nationally."

Meanwhile, Banerjee said no one could rely on Congress for its double standards. "There are some who oppose now and then make compromises secretly," she alleged.

Commenting on the recent trip of Rahul Gandhi to Goa, she said without naming him: "A leader recently travelled with 100 cars and he was not touched. His cut-outs were kept intact. But my cut-outs were defaced. They showed me black flags and gave go-back slogans. I greeted them with folded hands, which is our tradition. I am happy that they gave this slogan. I had gone there not to come back but to oust the BJP. The saffron party often forgets that people have the EVM button in their hands and they will blacklist the party soon," she said while inaugurating Kali Puja organised by Janbazar Sammelani Kali Puja Samity. She also inaugurated the Puja organised by Shakespeare Sarani Shyama Puja Committee and Venus Club.

The Trinamool supremo added: "The party is opposing us everywhere. In every election, they have fielded candidates against us. They have made an understanding with our arch rival CPI(M) and now the party expects us to support them."

Banerjee stated that Trinamool had supported NDA "on its Common Minimum Programme" as it thought that it would serve the interests of common people and for the same reason, she added that TMC had extended support to the UPA.

She maintained: "We left the UPA government as it had failed to control the price of cooking gas which went up every day. We had the guts to protest and so we left," she added.

Banerjee had met Sonia Gandhi after coming to power for the third consecutive time and requested her to make a common programme to fight against the BJP. But the meeting failed to yield any result and Congress did not respond to her call. Before the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Banerjee had called a meeting at the Brigade Parade Ground and urged leaders of all parties to come under one umbrella to fight against the BJP. However, the leaders of other parties did not take any stand and allowed BJP to come to power.