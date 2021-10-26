Kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has no plans to have any containment zone in the city in the current juncture. Micro-containment zones may be set up to curb the spread of Covid which has shown an upward trend in the last few days.



However, positive cases dipped on Monday with 229 fresh cases being reported in the city.

There were 273 positive cases in the city on Sunday.

"We are not coming up with any containment zones in the city as of now. Vaccination of the majority of city's population is already over so there is nothing to be worried. We may come up with notice related to micro-containment zones in the city to curb the spread of the virus," Firhad Hakim, Chairman Board of Administrators KMC said.

Micro-containment means curbing movement of residents of a particular flat or an apartment complex or individual house from where positive cases are being reported.

He added that KMC has started massive campaign against Covid in different wards in the city.

"I have asked the Kolkata Police to be strict in enforcing that people wear masks and maintain physical distancing," he added.

A review meeting was held at the Kolkata Municipal Corporation headquarters in presence of senior officials of the civic body's Health department to take stock of the Covid situation in the city.

The issue of conducting more tests like arranging infrastructure for RT-PCR tests in markets in the city was discussed. The reports from the different boroughs in the city were also analysed.

The maximum cases positive have been reported from south Kolkata particularly the added areas.

North and Central Kolkata have been found to be partially exempted. There are also negligible cases in the slums of the city.