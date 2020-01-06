'We are all with Aishe in her fight'

Kolkata: The parents and relatives extended full support to Aishe Ghosh, president of JNU Students' Union, who was mercilessly beaten up allegedly by ABVP 'goons' at JNU campus on Sunday night.



Ghosh who bled profusely after the miscreants hit her head with a stick was taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where she was given multiple stitches.

Debashis Ghosh, her father said: "We along with a whole lot of students, her classmates and leaders are all with her. We are not weak and the students are strong enough to put up their own fight against the fascist attack on her. Today my daughter has been attacked and tomorrow who knows I too may be attacked."

He added: "I have not yet spoken to her. She received multiple stitches on her head. My girl is associated with the Leftist movement. There is an attempt to stop the Leftists everywhere."

Meanwhile, Aishe's mother demanded the resignation of M Jagdish Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of JNU. "The V-C should resign. He does not work. He never talks to the students. He is silent on the issue. Many students are with my daughter and I will never stop her from taking part in the movement."

Shanti Sinha, Aishe's grandmother said: "My granddaughter is very strong. She will carry on with the movement though she had been beaten up mercilessly. We have no intention of asking her to withdraw herself from the movement. She will put up a fight and we are confident that she will come out victorious."