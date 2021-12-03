WBTC to resume Heritage River Cruise service from December 8

kolkata: Ensuring better passenger services with additional features, West Bengal Transport Corporation is all set to restart Kolkata Heritage River Cruise service after a hiatus of over six months from next week.



The River Water Cruise services, having an onboard café with music at Rs 39 per head, had started in October 2020.

The services were suspended on May 16, 2021 after lockdown restrictions were imposed to curb COVID-19 cases in the state.

"We are re-starting the Kolkata Heritage River Cruise service from December 8, 2021. We are not increasing the fare. We are planning to install LED screen highlighting the development of the Mamata Banerjee government. This apart, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa singers will also be given to chance perform at the cruise," said Madan Mitra, chairman of WBTC, who along with WBTC managing director Rajanvir Singh Kapur and senior Transport department officials, interacted with the ferry commuters and enquired about services being offered to the them.

During pre-Covid era, the cruise, having carrying capacity of 150 passengers, used to start from Millenium Park jetty and travelled past the Armenian ghat, Nimtala ghat, Chandpal ghat and the Eastern Railway headquarters.

The vessel used to end its 90 minutes journey at the Millenium Park jetty. Along with traditional Bengali music, the guests had the comfort of a Cruise Café serving packed light snacks and tea/coffee for onboard purchase.

The cruise was operational on weekdays from Millenium Park at 4 pm and 6 pm, while on holidays, Saturdays and Sundays at noon, 2 pm, 4 pm and 6 pm.

Mitra pointed out that the Kolkata Young Readers' Boat Library service will also restart from December 12.

This apart, the WBTC will distribute chocolate and sweets to children availing the ferry services on Christmas Day this year and on January 1, 2022.