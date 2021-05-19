WBTC starts bus service for passengers at airport & Rly stations

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) has started a skeletal bus service to cater to passengers at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport and Howrah and Sealdah stations amid a new set of Covid curbs in place.



The transport services in the state, including Kolkata Metro, have come to a halt. The movement of private vehicles, taxis, ferries, buses, Metro rail, and suburban trains (suspended with effect from May 6, 2021) had also been disallowed till May 30.

"After receiving calls from the Railway/Airport authority seeking buses, we are sending our 2-3 vehicles to avoid crowds of flight and train passengers at nearby bus stops or cab stand on a daily basis from May 17," said an official.

This apart, 120 government buses have been deployed for catering to Kolkata Municipal Corporation employees and health workers. However, app cab services are available for long-distance train and flight passengers. They can avail of the Ola or Uber service from Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport or Howrah Station or Sealdah Station after sending the soft copy of the flight/train ticket via WhatsApp to the cab driver after booking the vehicle.