WBSETCL to invest Rs 20,000 cr in next 5 years: Sobhandeb

Kolkata: West Bengal State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (WBSETCL) is expected to invest Rs 20000 crore in the next five years to strengthen the renewable energy sector and to meet the power deficit in the state, said Power minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay on Saturday.



He was addressing the 11th Energy Conclave organised by CII virtually. The state is promoting renewable energy as it has huge potential, he maintained. "The power sector in the state like any other sectors has suffered immensely due to the dual disasters of Amphan and Covid. There is a sharp decline in demand but the recovery curve is on a rise as the economy is experiencing phases of unlocking," he said.

While addressing the virtual gathering, the minister also announced a host of initiatives by the state government including an investment of Rs 8.05 crore in the Smart Grid Pilot Project in Siliguri and in the floating solar power projects in Sagardighi. He also told the gathering that a 1000 MW Turga pumped storage project has started operations and another project has begun in two phases in East Midnapore. Bengal with 10490 MW power consumption is a leading power generating state in the country.

Sutirtha Bhattacharyya, chairman, WBERC, who also took part in the programme said the current socio-economic scenario has put upward pressure on tariff, especially on coal-based consumption. "We need to find ways and means to reduce the cost to release pressure on the rising tariffs and at the same time the future will belong to green power with a predicted ratio of 54-33 with coal-based power," said Bhattacharyya.

Vandana Yadav, Secretary, Industry and Commerce and Managing Director, WBIDC, added that energy and industry go hand-in-hand. She assured the industries that the government is ready to extend all possible support provided they take up clean and sustainable energy projects.