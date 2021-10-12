WBSEDCL gives over 40K temporary connections

kolkata: West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) has so far provided 40,124 temporary connections to Puja committee till Sashti morning and an amount of around Rs 9.36 crore has been realised on account of security deposit.



A press statement issued by the WBSEDCL Advisor and CPRO Biswarup Mukherjee on Monday said that around 581 MVA extra load was met for temporary connections. On Panchami evening, the demand in WBSEDCL area was 6875 MW which includes the additional puja load. "To ensure better customer service, around 1515 LT mobile vans have been deployed round-the-clock to counter any power disruption/faut across the districts. Similarly for HT maintenance, 865 mobile vans have been deployed for any emergency," reads the press statement.