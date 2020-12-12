WBPSC to host supplementary clerkship test on December 26

Kolkata: After several candidates missed the Clerkship Part II examination recently due to protest by the adivasi community at Dalkhola, the West Bengal Public Service Commission has decided to conduct a supplementary examination for the same on December 26 from 11 am at selected venues in Siliguri.



Candidates mainly from districts in North Bengal were unable to appear for the examination last Sunday. "The absentee candidates only from districts of Malda, South Dinajpur and North Dinajpur will be given another opportunity. Admit cards for the supplementary examination of 1000 odd candidates from the three districts will be made available on the Commission's website at least 7 days before the examination," a senior WBPSC official said.

Earlier, the state Home department had requested WBPSC to give an early second opportunity to examinees who had missed the examination due to rail and road blockade.

WBPSC chairman Debasish Bose had immediately announced that they would soon notify the supplementary date for the holding examination. Alternative questions will be set for the absentee students.

Last Sunday, the examination was scheduled to be held from 11am to 12 noon.

Around 66,000 candidates were slated to appear for the examination.

PSC sources said attendance from the three districts — South Dinajpur, North Dinajpur and Malda was 73 per cent as per their records. It was much less than the average 91 per cent attendance from the other districts including Kolkata.