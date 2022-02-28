WBPSC likely to hold prelims in May

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) is likely to hold the prelims in connection with West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) etc. Examination, 2022 in May this year.



A detailed advertisement in connection with this has been published on the website of WBPSC.

Applications will be accepted in online mode from March 3 till March 24.

The fees for general candidates will be Rs 210 while there will be no fees for SC/ ST, Persons with Disabilities etc.

The Main Examination for the same will be held in Kolkata in the later part of the same year.

The Personality Test will be held thereafter in the office of the PSC in Kolkata.

A number of candidates to be selected on the results of the Preliminary

Examination will be allowed admission to the Main Examination and a number of candidates to be selected on the results of the Main Examination will be called to appear at the Personality Test.

The syllabus as well as the details of the posts, pay structure, and other details regarding recruitment that

will be made in the state government on the basis of the examination has been

stated in the advertisement.