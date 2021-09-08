WBPDCL doubles its captive coal production to 6.25 million tonnes

Kolkata: In a major achievement, the state owned West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited (WBPDCL) has doubled its captive coal production to 6.25 million tonnes in 2020-21 financial year. It was 3.1 million tonnes in the 2019-20 financial year.



This became possible with the WBPDCL authorities becoming successful in operationalising four of its captive coal mines.

The captive coal contribution was only 0.081 million tonnes in April to August period of 2018-19 financial year. With continuous effort, the same has gone up to 4.19 million tonnes in the corresponding period of 2021-22 financial year.

The captive coal mines at Panchwara (N), Barjore (N), Barjora and Gangaramchak have been made operational. At the same time, the fifth captive mine Tara in Bankura would also become operational soon. With the coal mines getting operationalised, the production has increased to 6.25 million tonnes in 2020-21 that was 3.1 million tonnes in 2019-20 financial year.

According to the sources in the WBPDCL, the increase in captive coal production is gradually making it self dependent in getting supply of coal.

This comes when the work of the first phase at Deocha Pachami that has an inferred reserve of 2.1 billion tons would start soon.

The situation would completely change once the coal production at Deocha Pachami starts.

It covers an area of 3,500 acres where the mining would take place and a thorough assessment has been carried out identifying that there are around 35 villages with a population of around 4,000. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced that the work of the first phase would start soon where there is no settlement at all. She has also assured that local people do not have to worry as her government would provide proper rehabilitation to them.

It needs mention that following a directive of the Supreme Court, captive coal production in state was stopped in 2015. However, with sustained efforts of the then Chairman of WBPDCL Santanu Basu, the production again commenced in 2019.

Earlier, setting a new milestone, the West Bengal Power Development Corporation achieved a record profit after tax of Rs 252 crore in 2020-21 financial year compared to that of Rs 15.48 crore in 2019-20 fiscal.